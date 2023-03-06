Colts to hire Notre Dame assistant Chris Watt

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Notre Dame graduate assistant Chris Watt to the coaching staff under new head coach Shane Steichen. The specific position was not immediately disclosed.

After the Colts reportedly hired Brian Mason as the new special teams coordinator, they went back to the Notre Dame tree to bring in Watts, who spent parts of three seasons working as an assistant offensive line coach.

The news was first reported by Matt Freeman of Irish Sports Daily.

It isn’t clear what role Watt will hold on the coaching staff, but it’s likely to involve the offensive line. He was an offensive lineman for the Fighting Irish (2009-2013) and spent three seasons in the NFL as a third-round pick with the San Diego Chargers in 2014 NFL draft.

Watt appeared in 31 games, making 23 starts with the Chargers. He got into coaching with the Fighting Irish as a graduate assistant (2019-2020) and then served as the offensive line coach for Tulane (2021) before returning to South Bend as the assistant offensive line coach (2022).

The coaching staff under Shane Steichen should be just about set so it wouldn’t be a surprise if an announcement came this week.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire