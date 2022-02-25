Colts to hire Nate Ollie as DL coach

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Nate Ollie as their defensive line coach under new coordinator Gus Bradley.

Ollie is new to the coaching realm as he’s been working for just three years in the NFL. He got his start as the assistant defensive line coach with the Philadelphia Eagles for two seasons (2019-2020) working under Jim Schwartz and then took the same role under Robert Saleh’s defense with the New York Jets (2021).

The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Sources: Colts hiring defensive line coach Nate Ollie, former Jets assistant defensive line coach, as replacement for Brian Baker @PFN365 #Colts https://t.co/yaPOXmXklF — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 25, 2022

With Ollie expected to join the staff, it appears the major roles on the defensive side of the ball have been addressed. There are still some other coaching roles that need to be filled, but it appears we have the base of Bradley’s coaching staff revealed.

The defensive line coach will hold a massive role in getting the pass rush going. The Colts haven’t had a consistent pass rush since Chris Ballard took over in 2017 and the hope is that the infusion of young talent along with the experience of Bradley will help fix that.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Report: Colts to hire Mike Mitchell to coaching staff Colts DE Kwity Paye set up as top second-year breakout candidate? Would WR Jarvis Landry be a fit for the Colts?

List