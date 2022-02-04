Colts to hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator

Kevin Hickey
In this article:
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Gus Bradley
    American football player and coach
  • Matt Eberflus
    Matt Eberflus
    American football coach

The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Gus Bradley to be their new defensive coordinator.

Bradley was among six candidates to interview for the vacant role after former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus took the head coach gig with the Chicago Bears.

The news was first reported by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

More to come…

