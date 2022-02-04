Colts to hire Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Indianapolis Colts are hiring Gus Bradley to be their new defensive coordinator.
Bradley was among six candidates to interview for the vacant role after former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus took the head coach gig with the Chicago Bears.
The news was first reported by Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) February 4, 2022
