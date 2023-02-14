Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as their new head coach

The Indianapolis Colts have finally hired a new head coach. After an exhaustive search that included multiple interviews with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, the Colts announced Shane Steichen as the new man in charge.

Steichen heads to Indianapolis after leading the Philadelphia Eagles offense to the NFC championship. The 37-year-old molded an explosive offense around QB Jalen Hurts and a great offensive line.

The Colts will have openings for assistant coaches, and that could impact the Lions. Steichen has some ties with Detroit assistant WR coach Seth Ryan from their time together with the Chargers. Ryan is also under consideration in New York to be the next Jets WR coach.

New Lions assistant head coach and RB coach Scottie Montgomery was the Colts RB coach in 2022. Montgomery interviewed to become the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just days after being hired in Detroit.

Glenn has now officially been eliminated from head coaching vacancies and will be back with Detroit in 2023.

