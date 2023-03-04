Colts to hire Brian Mason as special teams coordinator

The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Mason as the special teams coordinator under new head coach Shane Steichen.

With Gus Bradley returning as the defensive coordinator and Jim Bob Cooter taking over as the offensive coordinator, the Colts have now filled all three coordinator positions.

The news was first reported by Bryan Driskell of Sports Illustrated’s Irish Breakdown.

When you hire great coaches other programs and NFL teams are going to come calling for them. That's reality & it happens to all the best teams. Brian Mason did a phenomenal job, but Marcus Freeman has shown an eye for hiring very good coaches so far #NDFBhttps://t.co/CKeXQnNkLk — Bryan Driskell (@CoachD178) March 4, 2023

In recent seasons, Mason was the director of recruiting for Cincinnati (2017) and then their special teams coach (2018-2021) before joining the Fighting Irish in 2022.

Mason had a successful first season with Notre Dame’s special teams unit. Here’s what Driskell said about Mason’s short tenure with the Fighting Irish:

Mason did a tremendous job for Notre Dame in 2022, winning the Special Teams Coach of the Year honors from FootballScoop. Notre Dame finished the year ranked 6th in special teams efficiency according to the Fremeau Efficiency Index. Notre Dame tied for the nation lead with seven blocked kicks last season, all of which were punts. That mark set a Notre Dame program record.

Mason will be replacing Bubba Ventrone, who took a promotion with the Cleveland Browns in February.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire