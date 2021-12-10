Colts highest PFF grades after 13 games

The Indianapolis Colts are in their bye week getting rested and beginning preparation for the crucial Week 15 game against the New England Patriots, who are also on a bye week.

With the bye week here, we’ve gotten a good look at the top players on the roster in various phases of the game. Pro Football Focus has their grading system so we will take a look at how the top players on the roster have performed through 13 games:

Overall: Offense

Overall: Defense

DE Kwity Paye: 76.2 LB Darius Leonard: 75.4 DT DeForest Buckner: 74.3 DL Tyquan Lewis: 71.8 CB Kenny Moore II: 70.8 CB Rock Ya-Sin: 70.0 DT Grover Stewart: 69.1 CB Isaiah Rodgers: 68.2 LB Zaire Franklin: 66.2 DE Al-Qaudin Muhammad: 64.7

Pass Blocking (OL only)

OT Matt Pryor: 70.7 RT Braden Smith: 68.2 LT Eric Fisher: 62.3 RG Mark Glowinski: 60.6 LG Quenton Nelson: 58.4 C Ryan Kelly: 58.1

Run Blocking (OL only)

RT Braden Smith: 91.1 LT Eric Fisher: 72.9 RG Mark Glowinski: 70.7 OT Matt Pryor: 68.0 LG Quenton Nelson: 64.7 C Ryan Kelly: 55.3

Pass Rush (min. 100 pass rush snaps)

DT DeForest Buckner: 79.5 DE Kwity Paye: 74.1 DT Grover Stewart: 67.7 DT Taylor Stallworth: 64.7 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: 61.0 DL Tyquan Lewis: 60.3 DE Kemoko Turay: 60.2

Run Defense (min. 100 snaps)

LB Darius Leonard: 84.8 S Julian Blackmon: 81.1 DL Tyquan Lewis: 76.5 CB Kenny Moore II: 74.4 S Khari Willis 68.3 DT Grover Stewart: 67.5 DE Kwity Paye: 65.7 DE Al-Quadin Muhammad: 63.1 S George Odum: 60.8 CB Rock Ya-Sin: 58.1

Coverage (min. 100 snaps)

CB Rock Ya-Sin: 70.7 CB Isaiah Rodgers: 70.1 CB Kenny Moore II: 67.8 LB Darius Leonard: 63.8 S Andrew Sendejo: 62.8 S George Odum: 60.9 CB Xavier Rhodes: 60.9 LB Bobby Okereke: 58.5 S Julian Blackmon: 53.2 S Khari Willis: 46.4

