Who is Colts highest-graded rookie since 2006 by PFF’s metrics?

Pro Football Focus went all the way back to 2006 to find the highest-graded rookie on each of the 32 NFL teams during that span. Without looking, any guesses on which Colts player that might be?

If you guessed tight end Dwayne Allen, who the Colts selected in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft, you win. Here is what PFF had to say about Allen:

“The Colts drafted quarterback Andrew Luck first overall in the 2012 NFL Draft and then doubled up on tight ends in Rounds 2 (Coby Fleener) and 3 (Allen). Allen was the more productive player as a rookie, finishing fourth on the team in targets (70), receptions (49), yards (572) and third in touchdowns (3). His 84.4 run-blocking grade ranked among the top 10 tight ends for the season, as well.”

As PFF highlights, Allen had a productive rookie season, impacting both the passing and running games. Unfortunately, the following year, Allen missed 15 games due to a hip injury.

He would record 40 receptions, 485 yards, and an impressive nine touchdowns upon his return in 2014. In 2015, his production took a step back, but the next season, Allen had 35 catches, 406 yards, and six more touchdowns.

Allen would continue to deal with injuries beyond that 2013 season, missing eight games from 2014 to 2016. The yard and reception totals that Allen posted his rookie season ended up as career highs. By PFF’s run-blocking metric, his grade fluctuated between being quite good to around league average.

The 2016 season was Allen’s last in Indianapolis after spending five seasons with the Colts. Allen then appeared in 29 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons with New England, totaling 13 receptions for 113 yards and a score.

In March of 2019, Allen was signed by the Dolphins to a two-year deal but was released with an injury settlement that August.

Looking at this year’s incoming rookie class for the Colts, perhaps Laiatu Latu or Adonai Mitchell can challenge Allen’s 2012 rookie season for title of highest-graded first year player.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire