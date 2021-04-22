Colts held Zoom meeting with Iowa State RB Kene Nwangwu

The backfield for the Indianapolis Colts is the furthest position from a need for the team in the 2021 NFL draft, but the front office is always looking for explosive players to add to the offense.

Though Jonathan Taylor is set to reprise his role as a starter after leading all rookies in rushing yards in 2020, the Colts have met with former Iowa State running back Kene Nwangwu via Zoom ahead of the draft, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

“It’s been a very informative process. I’ve enjoyed hearing where professional coaches think I fit in at the next level. We’re talking about scheme fits. We’re talking about special teams. The process is going well for me,” Nwangwu said in an interview with Melo. “I’ve been on Zoom with the Jets, Giants, Browns, Cardinals, Colts, and the Patriots. I’m enjoying the process. I’m learning what they’re teaching me. By the end of our meetings, I’m using the terminology of their scheme and showing them what I learned and retained.”

The Colts have Taylor under contract for the next few seasons while Nyheim Hines should be expected to receive a contract extension before the 2021 season arrives. They re-signed Marlon Mack to a one-year deal while he and Jordan Wilkins will be free agents after 2021.

So there is a chance the Colts take a look at Nwangwu on Day 3 of the draft, especially considering his ridiculous explosiveness.

At 6’0″ and 210 pounds, Nwangwu recorded a 9.89 RAS, which was the highest among all running backs in the 2021 draft class.

(Courtesy of Kent Lee Platte)

The issue with Nwangwu’s draft profile is the lack of production. He set a career high with just 61 rushing attempts in 2020 but averaged 5.6 yards per carry. This is mostly due to working behind David Montgomery and what could be the RB1 of the 2022 class in Breece Hall.

But on Day 3, the Colts are looking for upside. Nwangwu certainly has that, and it wouldn’t be that much of a shock to see them try to capture his skill set in the offense after Mack and Wilkins leave.

