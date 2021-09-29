Colts held tryout for DBs Grant Haley, D.J. Hayden

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for defensive backs Grant Haley and D.J. Hayden on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire.

Haley, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing with the New York Giants in 2018 out of Penn State. He spent two seasons with the Giants appearing in 25 games (12 starts) recording 76 tackles (65 solo), seven tackles for loss and two passes defended.

Haley spent the 2020 season with the New Orleans Saints practice squad, appearing in just one game. In that game, though, he recorded an interception.

Hayden was a first-round pick with the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He spent four seasons with the Raiders (2013-2016) before joining the Detroit Lions (2017) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2018-2020).

In 91 career games (41 starts), Hayden has recorded four interceptions, 46 passes defended and 15 tackles for loss.

