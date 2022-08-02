Colts held tryout for 8 players

The Indianapolis Colts held a tryout for eight players Monday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

With two days off before getting back on the field Tuesday, the Colts used that time to see what was on the market at the wide receiver and offensive line positions.

Here are the eight players who worked out for the Colts on Monday:

WR Chris Blair

WR Johnnie Dixon

WR D.J. Montgomery

WR Taywan Taylor

T Darius Harper

G Alex Mollette

G Denzel Okafor

G Willie Wright

The Colts will continue to keep an eye on the free-agent market throughout camp in case something happens at these positions so keep an eye out for a potential transaction involving one or more of these players.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Related

Mike Clay suggests a Colts' trade involving Ben Banogu WATCH: Colts' Michael Young Jr. makes spectacular one-handed catch Ashton Dulin earning bigger role in Colts offense

List

Colts' position battle updates after first week of training camp

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire