Colts go heavy offense in PFN’s latest mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts still have a few months before they are on the clock for the first time during the 2022 NFL draft but that’s not stopping anyone from conducting mock drafts.

As the Colts focus their attention on finding some diamonds in the rough without a first-round pick, Oliver Hodgkinson of Pro Football Network had Chris Ballard’s team focusing heavily on the offensive side of the ball.

The Colts won’t be on the board until the No. 47 overall pick as things currently stand. In Hodgkinson’s four-round mock draft, the Colts added to their three biggest needs on the offensive side of the ball.

Let’s take a look at who the Colts went with:

Round 2 | No. 47 overall

The Pick: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State

Kicking off the Colts’ first pick in this mock comes at a position of massive need for Indy. After experimenting with veteran Eric Fisher for a season, the Colts are right back where they stand one year ago.

Here’s what Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network said about Petit-Frere going into the 2021 season:

“Petit-Frere should seek to build on his positioning and further improve his consistency with his hands. But as it stands, Petit-Frere is a robust, well-rounded physical specimen with an excellent operational floor. Tack on his versatility between left and right tackle, and he’s an ideal early-round tackle prospect. In a thin class, he can most definitely go in Round 1.”

Adding a tackle will be huge for the Colts if they decide to go away from Fisher for another season.

Round 3 | No. 82 overall

The Pick: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

This is where things get interesting for the Colts. With Carson Wentz currently still under contract, it isn’t clear right now how the team feels about him moving forward. Even after drafting Sam Ehlinger in 2021, it isn’t outside the realm of possibilities that the Colts bring in another quarterback for competition.

Here’s what Zack Hicks of Horseshoe Huddle had to say about Ridder’s fit with the Colts:

“Ridder is getting some real buzz as the top quarterback in this class and he has all the traits necessary to be a good NFL player. He has great size, a strong arm, and good mobility to make something out of nothing (if need be). His eyes and his ability to know where he has to go with the ball at all times have always been a huge plus as well. He is going to need a good bit of work on his mechanics to improve his accuracy, but I completely get why NFL teams would rush to take Ridder with his tools.”

Given what we’ve seen from the likes of Josh Allen, it wouldn’t be a shock if the Colts tried to chase some of that magic for their own. Adding Ridder to the quarterback room would simply muddy an already ambiguous picture moving forward.

Round 4 | No. 119 overall

The Pick: WR Skyy Moore, Western Michigan

While Ballard remains steadfast in his belief of the talent in the Colts wide receiver room, he will need to add more this offseason. The Colts need a bonafide complement for Michael Pittman Jr. after his breakout season.

Here’s what NFL Draft Bible said about Moore’s game:

Skyy Moore is a dynamic slot WR that creates separation with suddenness and savvy route running. He plays bigger than his size and is fearless working the MOF.

Without a player gaining more than 385 receiving yards on the roster, some shake-up needs to happen. Whether that’s adding an option through free agency or the draft, Ballard needs to add more talent to this room.

So this is how the Colts made out with their three selections in the mock draft:

Round 2 | No. 47 overall: OT Nicholas Petit-Frere

Round 3 | No. 82 overall: QB Desmond Ridder

Round 4 | No. 119 overall: WR Skyy Moore

