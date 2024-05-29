Colts need a healthy JuJu Brents to take next step at cornerback in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts need cornerback JuJu Brents to take a step forward this season.

A need that is more pressing now than it was at this time last year.

Brents was drafted to play right away, but he was drafted to play for a Colts team in evaluation mode, fine with letting its young cornerbacks take their lumps because of the lack of expectations in Indianapolis.

The expectations are there now.

And the young Indianapolis cornerbacks might be the key to this Colts team reaching its expectations.

“I think they’ve grown up,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “Once you play 16, 17 games in this league, you’ve grown up, to the fact where you are no longer a rookie. I think we will see better play out of them.”

Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents (29) works to bring down Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts defense badly needs better play out of its cornerbacks.

Indianapolis finished 28th in the NFL in points allowed despite a pass rush that produced 51 sacks, and the schedule this season is littered with explosive passing games like Buffalo, Miami, Detroit and the New York Jets in addition to the good, young quarterbacks in the AFC South.

Brents, the team’s second-round pick in 2023, represents the team’s biggest investment at outside cornerback, but his rookie season was marred by injury. Offseason wrist surgery kept Brents off the field last spring, a troublesome hamstring cost him most of training camp, a quadriceps cut short a promising start with a five-game midseason absence and another hamstring injury kept Brents from finishing the season finale.

“The way it ended lit a fire in me because I wasn’t able to finish,” Brents said. “Knowing how hard I did work to come back from my injury and try to stay healthy, and then go out with another injury, it was tough. For me, this offseason, just the way I’ve been working, making sure I’m on top of my game off the field so I can be out there and be available for this team.”

Brents ended up playing just 496 snaps, or 42.4% of the defense’s total.

The second-year Colts cornerback has changed his diet this offseason and spent his time training for football, rather than the NFL draft physical testing, with an eye towards staying on the field.

“Internally, man, just holding myself accountable for every little thing it is that I do,” Brents said. “I don’t want to let my team down.”

Being healthy is one critical goal for Brents.

The other is playing like a veteran, rather than a rookie. Brents had his moments as a starter in 2023, most notably a forced fumble in his debut against Baltimore and an interception in Jacksonville.

But he also struggled at times. Brents allowed opposing quarterbacks to post a 92.6 passer rating in throws against him, a number that included a .659 completion percentage and 9.0 yards per target, according to Sports Info Solutions.

Brents can admit it now.

All of the practice time injuries took from him last spring and summer ended up affecting him in the fall.

“I remember last year around this time thinking, like, ‘Dang, I wish I could be out there practicing,’” Brents said. “I felt like I was behind the 8-ball, not having those reps that are vital. … I was still in the playbooks, but it’s different when you’re on the field, getting full, live reps.”

The Colts coaching staff felt the same way.

“You’re looking back at it and you’re saying, ‘Let’s start over with him here. Let’s get him back to the fundamentals and the basics,’” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “It’s not so much the technique at the line of scrimmage, it’s more the formations, the motions, the jets, the things like that, that for JuJu will be the learning curve where he missed a lot of that in walk-thrus and training camp.”

Brents has the pedigree.

He also has competition. While Brents struggled with injury, fellow rookie Jaylon Jones joined the starting lineup in October and stayed there through the rest of the season, and player he replaced, Dallis Flowers, was the team’s best outside cornerback before suffering a torn Achilles tendon.

Indianapolis hasn’t added an experienced option to that room this offseason, putting pressure on that trio to take their play to the next level.

“Now that I’m out there, I’m taking full advantage of it,” Brents said. “Every single rep, it’s a game rep. For real. Once we get to training camp, it’ll be like second nature having all of those reps under my belt.”

Brents did not have those reps in training camp last season.

The Colts need him to get those snaps this spring, and more importantly to take them in training camp, with a starting job on the line and the defense in need of better play out of its secondary.

