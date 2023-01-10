Colts’ head coach tracker: Known candidates so far

The Indianapolis Colts have begun their process of finding a new head coach for the 2023 offseason.

The search will likely be a joint effort between general manager Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay after they parted ways with former head coach Frank Reich halfway through the 2022 campaign.

We’ll be tracking all of the requests and interviews the Colts conduct throughout the entire search so be sure to keep refreshing this list as they come in.

Shane Steichen

Status: Interview requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator (2021–present)

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator (2020)

Los Angeles Chargers interim offensive coordinator (2019)

San Deigo/Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach (2016–2019)

San Deigo/Los Angeles Chargers offensive quality control coach (2014–2015)

Cleveland Browns offensive quality control coach (2013)

Los Angeles Chargers defensive assistant (2011-2012)

Aaron Glenn

Status: Interview Requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator (2021–present)

New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach (2016–2019)

Cleveland Browns assistant defensive backs coach (2014–2015)

Raheem Morris

Status: Interview Requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator (2021–present)

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator/interim head coach (2020)

Atlanta Falcons wide receivers coach (2016–2019)

Atlanta Falcons passing game coordinator (2015-2019)

Washington Redskins defensive backs coach (2012–2014)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach (2009–2011)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive backs coach (2007–2008)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive backs coach (2004–2005)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive assistant (2003)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2002)

Ben Johnson

Status: Interview Requested

NFL Coaching Experience

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator (2022–present)

Detroit Lions tight ends coach (2020–2021)

Detroit Lions offensive quality control (2019)

Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach (2018)

Miami Dolphins assistant wide receivers coach (2016–2017)

Miami Dolphins tight ends coach (2015)

Miami Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach (2013–2015)

Miami Dolphins offensive assistant (2012)

