Colts’ head coach candidate: 5 things to know about Ejiro Evero

The Indianapolis Colts completed their head coach interview with Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Thursday.

Here are five things to know about Colts’ head coach candidate Ejiro Evero:

Young but experienced

Evero would still be considered one of the younger coaching candidates on the market at the age of 42. But that doesn’t mean he lacks experience. Evero has been coaching in the NFL since 2007 when he got his start with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, overlapping with another Colts coaching candidate Raheem Morris. He’s held a coaching role in the NFL every season since 2007 with the exception of 2010 when he went to the University of Redlands as their special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

Passed on Broncos interim job

When Nathaniel Hackett was fired as the head coach before finishing his first season in that role during the 2022 campaign, the Broncos turned to Evero as the interim. He declined the role to focus on the defensive side of the ball where he was the coordinator of one of the league’s best units.

Broncos defense was stout under Evero

Evero proved to be a strong defensive coordinator despite it being his first season in the role. The Broncos had one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the offense plagued their entire season. Under Evero, the Broncos defense was top-10 in third-down percentage, red-zone percentage, total yards per game and rushing yards per game.

Super Bowl Champion

Evero was a part of the coaching staff that won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. He was the safeties coach for four seasons (2017-2020) but was the secondary coach and passing game coordinator during the Super Bowl run in 2021. Considering the stoutness of the Rams passing attack during that season, it’s interesting that Evero played a role in that development as the passing game coordinator.

NFL coaching experience

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator (2022–present)

Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/pass game coordinator (2021)

Los Angeles Rams safeties coach (2017–2020)

Green Bay Packers defensive quality control coach (2016)

San Francisco 49ers defensive assistant (2014–2015)

San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant (2012–2013)

San Francisco 49ers quality control coach (2011)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive quality control coach (2007–2009)

