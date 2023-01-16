Colts’ head coach candidate: 5 things to know about Eric Bieniemy

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their head coach vacancy Thursday, Jan. 12.

Here are five things to know about Colts’ head coach candidate Eric Bieniemy:

Illustrious collegiate career

Bieniemy had an extremely productive collegiate career at Colorado and still holds many records since he left in 1991. During his final season with the Buffaloes in 1990, his 1,628 rushing yards were the second-most in the nation, while he added 17 touchdowns. He was third in the Heisman voting and is Colorado’s all-time leader in rushing yards (3,940), all-purpose yards (4,351), and total touchdowns (42).

Second-round pick

Bieniemy wound up being a second-round pick in the 1991 NFL draft by the San Diego Chargers, where he played for four seasons (1991-1994). He played nine seasons in the NFL, which included stints with the Cincinnati Bengals (1995-1998) and Philadelphia Eagles (1999). In 142 career games, Bieniemy recorded 387 carries for 1,589 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns. He also added 146 receptions for 1,226 receiving yards.

Overlap with Chris Ballard

One of the biggest notes regarding Bieniemy’s candidacy for the head coach position is the history he has with current general manager Chris Ballard. They both arrived in Kansas City in 2013 and were there together for four seasons until Ballard left for the Colts in 2017. During this time, Bieniemy was the running backs coach, and Ballard was the director of player personnel (2013-2014) and the director of football operations (2015-2016).

Promotion to OC

After holding the role of running backs coach under Andy Reid for five seasons, Bieniemy was promoted to offensive coordinator after Matt Nagy took the head coach job with the Chicago Bears in 2017. He’s held the role since and has been a integral part of the Chiefs offense with Patrick Mahomes.

NFL coaching experience

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator (2018–present)

Kansas City Chiefs running backs coach (2013–2017)

Minnesota Vikings assistant head coach/running backs coach (2010)

Minnesota Vikings running backs coach (2006–2009)

