Colts new HC Shane Steichen gets six-year deal

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen was signed to a six-year deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Tuesday. The financial terms of the deal were not immediately released.

With a rookie quarterback likely coming in as the Colts hold the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, it’s not totally surprising to see Steichen get a lengthy deal like this.

Of course, we’ve seen countless times when a coach is fired well before the expiration of a contract so sometimes it can be a moot point. However, this goes to show how much confidence the Colts have in Steichen as their new leader.

The #Colts are giving new coach Shane Steichen a 6-year deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 14, 2023

Steichen’s first order of business will be to gather his new coaching staff. We highlighted some potential offensive coordinators that have connections to Steichen.

Then, the Colts will be hard at work scouting the 2023 draft class while making a decision on which quarterback to select. The other big decision also comes in whether the Colts stay put or move up from No. 4 overall to get the quarterback they want.

The Colts have a long offseason ahead, but they already checked off a major box by hiring one of the league’s brightest young offensive minds.

