New Colts HC had humble beginnings in Cleveland under Rob Chudzinski

The Indianapolis Colts have found their newest head coach, naming the man who operated the offense for the Philadelphia Eagles, Shane Steichen, their top dog. Before he became one of the best offensive coordinators in the league, and before he became the head coach of the Colts, Steichen’s career can be traced back to his time as an offensive quality control coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Under Rob Chudzinski, who was only given one season as the head coach of the Browns, Steichen got his first opportunity to be an offensive coach after spending a year with the San Diego Chargers as a defensive assistant. He now gets to run his own show.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire