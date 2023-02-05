Colts HC candidate Ejiro Evero hired by Panthers

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

Indianapolis Colts head coach candidate and former Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero agreed to terms as the defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers, the team announced Sunday.

Evero interviewed twice with the Colts for their head coach vacancy and was considered a finalist for the job. He also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy.

However, it seems Evero will be joining former Colts head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Charlotte after the latter was hired to be the Panthers head coach last week.

The Colts have been taking their time going through the process of finding a new head coach. They have conducted 21 total interviews (13 virtual, 8 in person) and are considering a third round of interviews this week.

The following candidates also received a second interview and could be involved in a third round of meetings:

You can follow along for the latest updates with the head coach search via our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

