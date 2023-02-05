Colts HC candidate Ejiro Evero let out of contract with Broncos

Indianapolis Colts head coach candidate Ejiro Evero was let out of his contract as the defensive coordinator of the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

As Sean Payton takes over as the new head coach of the Broncos, it seems they are going in another direction for their defensive coordinator. They let Evero out of his contract so he could pursue other spots around the league.

Sources: The #Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract and he’s expected to interview with the #Vikings. He’s considered a strong candidate in Minnesota, along with Brian Flores. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2023

Evero is considered a finalist for the Colts head coach vacancy, having interviewed twice with the team since the end of the 2022 regular season. His second interview was notable in that it was one of the first to be reported at roughly 12 hours long.

He also has interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals for their head coach vacancy and has had a number of defensive coordinator interviews as well.

The Colts are considering a third round of head coach interviews, which would be relatively unprecedented. It isn’t clear yet whether Evero would be a part of that group.

What is slightly interesting is the fact that he has a history with Raheem Morris, who also is a finalist for the head coach vacancy. If Morris is hired, it’s fair to wonder if he would bring Evero along as the defensive coordinator, especially now that the latter needs to find a new home.

Regardless, the head coach search for the Colts should be coming to an end potentially in the next week or so even if another round of interviews is on the way.

