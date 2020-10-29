How will the Colts handle the trade deadline?

The Indianapolis Colts have less than a week to get a trade done before the Nov. 3 deadline next Tuesday and even though it shouldn’t be expected that they make a move, the team will have discussions.

Most of it will lead to nothing, even as Frank Reich admitted Wednesday, but the Colts will always have their lines in the water—a favorite saying of general manager Chris Ballard when it comes to potential acquisitions.

“Obviously, you guys know what a great relationship Chris (Ballard) and I have,” Reich said Wednesday. “We literally talk about the roster in every facet, form and shape every day as it relates to trades or anything else. As you said Andrew (Walker), 99.9 percent of the time it leads to nothing, but it’s always healthy discussion. It’s always healthy discussion.”

There are a few potential targets for the Colts at the trade deadline. A team that is looking to win now but also one that likely doesn’t want to part ways with draft picks likely means no move will be made.

However, there are some intriguing names on the market like Washington edge rusher Ryan Kerrigan. Or if the front office is feeling especially spicy one day, they might make an offer for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay—a shocking and unlikely move but not entirely out of the question.

This isn’t to say the Colts aren’t privy to trading. Ballard has proven he’s more than willing to make deals with teams (especially the Jets) whether its a player-for-player or a deal that includes future draft picks.

The Colts are going to keep mostly everything close to the vest so it shouldn’t be expected that their name will be among teams interested in certain players.

Even with some holes to fill on the roster, the most likely outcome is that the trade deadline will come and go and the Colts will be moving on into the second half without having made a deal.

