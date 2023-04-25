Colts had pre-draft virtual meeting with S Daniel Scott

The Indianapolis Colts held a virtual meeting over Zoom with California safety Daniel Scott ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Likely a position the Colts will target on Day 3 if they want to add some depth, Scott brings some intriguing athleticism to the field between his speed and explosiveness.

He told Justin Melo of The Draft Network of the top-30 visits and virtual meetings he had during the pre-draft process, and the Colts fell into the latter group.

At 6-foot-0 and 208 pounds, Scott is entering the league as a sixth-year senior. He redshirted his freshman season in 2017 and didn’t become a starter until 2021. He was a team captain in 2022 and attended the Senior Bowl. Scott will be 25 years old halfway through his rookie season.

An exceptional athlete, Scott posted a 4.45 in the 40-yard dash (1.52 10-yard split) along with a 39.5-inch vertical and 10-foot-8-inch broad jump. He also spent time on the special teams unit, winning the special team’s MVP award in 2019.

He brings versatility to the position as a rangy free safety with the ability to play closer to the line of scrimmage, but his advanced age and lack of production and playing time until late in his career will knock his draft stock.

With six selections on Day 3 of the draft, though, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Colts added this athletic safety to the room with one of those picks.

