Colts had free-agent visit with former Titans OL Dennis Kelly

Former Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Dennis Kelly had a free-agent visit with the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions wire.

The Colts have two starting spots along their offensive line that need to be filled after the team didn’t retain left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Mark Glowinski signed with the New York Giants.

As of right now, the favorites to land those roles are tackle Matt Pryor and guard Danny Pinter, but neither appears to be totally locked in, which would leave the door open for Kelly to compete should he sign with the Colts.

Not only can Kelly provide a serviceable starting option, he’s also a versatile backup option with his ability to play either tackle spot, and guard if need be.

Considering the Titans have multiple question marks upfront, it wouldn’t be a bad idea for them to consider a reunion with Kelly.

A former fifth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2015, Kelly spent the first three seasons of his career there.

He was then traded to Tennessee in 2016 for wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham in what turned out to be a great deal for the Titans.

Kelly’s first four seasons saw him serve as a key backup. In 2020, he netted a three-year, $17.25 million deal and became the starter at right tackle; however, he was cut the following offseason.

In 2021, Kelly signed on with the Green Bay Packers, where he played in 10 games (four starts). He hit the open market again this offseason after the Packers didn’t re-sign him.

