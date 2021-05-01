Colts had Dayo Odeyingbo graded higher than Day 2 OTs

The Indianapolis Colts are now entering Day 3 of the 2021 NFL draft and have yet to address their now-biggest need at offensive tackle.

Most thought the Colts would do so in Round 2 of the draft. But a run of offensive tackles had Indy likely looking for a reach at the position if they were drafting based on need. This led Chris Ballard to selecting Vanderbilt defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo.

Since they weren’t drafting on need and even if a prospect like Samuel Cosmi or Dillon Radunz had fallen to them at No. 54, the Colts still may have gone with Odeyingbo, who was graded higher and some of the Day 2 offensive tackles.

“We understand how important the offensive line is. We had some guys go right in front of us and we had, to be honest with you, we had Dayo (Odeyingbo) ranked higher,” said Chris Ballard on Friday night. “You just can’t force it. We’ve got time. We’ve still got four more draft picks here in the (third) day and then we’ve got until September. So we’ll continue to work through it.”

The biggest question mark doesn’t necessarily come with Odeyingbo’s talent or skill set. On paper, he’s as much of a Chris Ballard archetype as any player he’s drafted. But Odeyingbo did suffer a torn Achilles while training for the Senior Bowl in January.

There is no timeline for his return, which makes his rookie outlook a bit murky at the moment.

After the Colts selected Kwity Paye to kick off their draft, it was a bit of a surprise to see the Colts double down on the defensive line. But after digging through all of the information, this pick makes a lot of sense for the future if Odeyingbo isn’t setback by the Achilles injury.

We know the Colts aren’t going to reach for a player just because they have a need. Odeyingbo was graded higher on their board and with the run of offensive tackles before them, this pick seemed to be relatively easy for the Colts.

