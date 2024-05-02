Colts guard Brodrick Jenkins signs with CCCC

May 1—HENDERSON — Crossroads Christian Guard Brodrick Jenkins received a full ride to Central Carolina Community College in Sanford last week, he announced last week.

Residing in Raleigh, Jenkins was one of the many Colts players who made the long trek north up I-85 to don the green and blue. After playing his first few years in Millbrook, Jenkins reclassed and spent his final two years of high school eligibility at Crossroads — where he scored over 600 points in his junior and senior years.

According to his coach, Scottie Richardson, leadership was the biggest part of the young guard's development.

"He went from being our sixth man to a major part of our success as the backbone of our team," said Richardson. "He's one of the hardest workers I have ever coached."

As the starting shooting guard, Jenkins and his team claimed a 2024 conference championship over their rivals, the Cape Fear Eagles.

Jenkins plans to continue his high work ethic in college as he looks to springboard a JUCO offer into a shot at a four-year university. To his family, the scholarship means everything.

"It's one bill we won't have to worry about," said his father, Shannon Jenkins.

While rehabbing an ACL injury, Jenkins would get up early in the mornings before school to get extra work in. Now training for collegiate-level basketball, Jenkins is constantly looking for a court to play on. Whether it's Crossroads, Raleigh Christian Academy or with his trainer, Camden Scott, he finds a way to play basketball multiple hours every day.

According to "B-rod", he's been running five miles a day to condition himself for the intensity of the college game.

"I've been working on my speed, quickness, IQ and jumping ability," he said.

As a guard in college hoops, Jenkins will have no shortage of competition for his position. However, his father believes his hard-nose attitude and discipline will set him apart from his adversaries.

"Whoever they put in front of him, he's going to beat them out for the spot — he's gonna work hard," said Shannon Jenkins. "And if he does play with the starter, he's going to make them that much better."

Jenkins will make his college debut this fall when he takes to the court for the Cougars for the first time in October.