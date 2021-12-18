Colts’ Grover Stewart (illness) removed from injury report

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart was a late addition to the injury report this week due to an illness but that designation has been removed, the team announced Saturday.

With Stewart being expected to play now after a minor scare in being added to the injury report, the Colts now have their best weapon against the Bill Belichick rushing attack.

The Colts downgraded center Ryan Kelly from “questionable” to “out” on Saturday due to a personal matter so the Colts will be down at least one starter in the trenches for the crucial matchup on Saturday night.

Stewart’s presence at the one-technique is a massive help for the Colts in their quest to stop the Patriots’ rushing attack, which is already down starter Damien Harris due to a hamstring injury.

