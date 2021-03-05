Colts take DE Gregory Rousseau in latest Todd McShay mock draft

Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
In Todd McShay’s latest mock draft on ESPN, he has the Indianapolis Colts selecting former Miami edge rusher Gregory Rousseau with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Here’s what McShay and Colts beat writer Mike Wells said about the pick and the fit in the mock:

21. Indianapolis Colts
Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Christian Darrisaw might be an option if still available, filling in Anthony Castonzo’s spot at left tackle, or the Colts might take a long look at Trevon Moehrig (TCU) at safety. But it’s hard to ignore the need for pass-rush depth, especially as Indy deals with free-agency concerns on the edge. Rousseau hasn’t played since 2019, but he had 15.5 sacks in that season and can overwhelm blockers with his power. He’d help keep an elite defense at the top of its game.

Mike Wells on his fit with the Colts: Pass-rusher is the Colts’ most important area to address this offseason, especially with veteran Justin Houston being a free agent and the team looking to get younger there. Sliding in alongside DeForest Buckner, Rousseau would have an opportunity to be a day one starter if Indy doesn’t re-sign Houston, especially if Kemoko Turay’s struggles continue.

Rousseau is a wild card of sorts in this draft class. He opted out of the 2020 season after posting 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss during the 2019 campaign but there are questions as to how many of those sacks were due to strong coverage in the secondary.

There is no denying the Colts have to address the edge in both free agency and the draft. They are likely to double-dip given how big of a need it is and if Rousseau is on the board at No. 21, there’s at least a chance Indy considers the Miami product.

