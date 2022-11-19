Colts grab southpaw QB, interior OL in latest Draft Wire mock

While the Indianapolis Colts are hoping to make a second-half run for one of the final playoff spots in the AFC, the 2023 draft season may be upon us sooner than we think.

In Draft Wire’s latest two-round mock draft, the Colts added to the offensive side of the ball. They wound up taking a southpaw quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. out of Washington in the first round and interior offensive lineman Andrew Voorhees out of USC in the second round.

Here’s what Draft Wire said about the Colts taking Penix Jr. in the first round of the mock:

“Most would expect Kentucky’s Will Levis here, but I’m still waiting to see anything on film from him that proves he’s worthy of a first-round pick. Penix, on the other hand, has been showing off franchise-quarterback traits all year long after transferring from Indiana, while leading the nation in passing yards.”

There is no denying the Colts will be in the market for a young quarterback in the upcoming draft. The odds of them actually making a move to get on depends on who the general manager is. If they part ways with Chris Ballard, the odds of the Colts spending significant capital on a quarterback increases.

Penix Jr. will be an interesting evaluation during the pre-draft process. He’s playing like a top college prospect as a fifth-year senior following his transfer from Indiana. He’s completing 67.1% of his passes for 3,640 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games.

Voorhees is likely to be one of the top guards in the draft, and while another pick at offensive line may frustrate some fans, there is a clear need to find a new right guard unless Will Fries proves to be starter worthy.

We’re still a long ways away from the 2023 draft, but there will be some names to keep an eye on entering the offseason.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire