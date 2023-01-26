Colts grab QB Bryce Young in Mel Kiper’s first mock draft

The Indianapolis Colts still have a few months to go before the 2023 NFL draft arrives, but the mock drafts have held a common theme surrounding what they’ll do with their pick.

Regardless of whether they stay put at No. 4 overall or move up to No. 1 overall in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the current notion is that the Colts will be taking a quarterback with their first-round pick.

In his first mock draft of the offseason, Mel Kiper of ESPN had the Colts sitting tight to select Alabama’s Bryce Young.

“4. Indianapolis Colts

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama The trades for Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan in back-to-back offseasons didn’t work out for general manager Chris Ballard, and now the Colts are starting over — again — at quarterback. Don’t they have to draft a signal-caller here (if they don’t trade up to get their preferred guy)? They have some intriguing talent on their roster, but as we’ve seen time and time again in the NFL, nothing else matters if they don’t have their quarterback. There’s a clear gap after the top three passers in this class, and the Colts don’t necessarily have to trade up to get one of them. In this scenario, they could take Young, a quick processor with an elite feel for the pocket and how to move around and locate his target. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner doesn’t have a big frame, which some NFL scouts will downgrade him for because there aren’t many starting quarterbacks under 200 pounds. I love his tape, though, and I’d be willing to bet on his talent. Spread out the offense and watch him throw darts to Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce.“

The first three picks of this mock draft were Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson.

The selection of Young is an interesting topic of debate, and it’s one we will be having throughout the offseason.

Young’s talent is clearly there. He has strong instincts and can make big plays happen out of structure. Those traits are becoming common in the upper echelon of quarterbacks in today’s game. He doesn’t have elite arm strength but certainly has enough arm talent to make all of the throws.

The biggest question will be his size. It’s a legitimate concern because it makes Young an outlier. We won’t know for sure what he’ll measure in at, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he skipped the weigh-ins at the NFL combine all together.

Whether the Colts would be willing to take a chance on Young isn’t clear. He doesn’t seem like the type of quarterback Chris Ballard would target, but we’re entering somewhat of an unprecedented offseason. Ballard could change his philosophy slightly if it means saving his job.

The speculation has just begun so strap in. It’s going to be a long offseason filled with debate.

