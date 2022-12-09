Colts grab OT, QB in latest Draft Wire two-round mock

In Draft Wire’s latest two-round mock draft, the Indianapolis Colts used their first and second-round picks at positions of major need.

While we are still very far away from the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts are trending toward a team with a top-10 draft pick with just four games remaining in the regular season.

In this latest mock draft from Draft Wire, the Colts took Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 9 overall and Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at No. 40 overall.

Here’s what Luke Easterling of Draft Wire had to say about the Skoronski selection:

“Quarterback is obviously the biggest need for Indy, but in this scenario, there’s not one left on the board who’s worthy of a top-10 pick. That being the case, the Colts should spend this pick upgrading the offensive line. Skoronski is a pro-ready blocker who could plug in immediately at tackle or guard.”

The Colts are still seeing what they have in rookie Bernhard Raimann, who has improved as the season has progressed. Braden Smith is likely to stay at right tackle, but it wouldn’t be a shock if a new regime moved him to right guard, considering that’s the position he was drafted at.

In the second round, the Colts took Levis, which might be a shock to some considering he’s been pegged as a first-rounder by several draft analysts.

Levis has the leadership qualities and arm talent that will intrigue teams, but there will be questions about his consistency and mechanics going into the draft process.

The Colts have needs at several major positions going into the 2023 offseason, and their early picks will give them a chance to address those needs with some quality talent.

