Masters leaderboard:

It's moving day at Augusta National; get the updates

Colts grab EDGE Jaelan Phillips in latest PFF mock draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Hickey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Indianapolis Colts selected former Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips with the No. 21 overall pick in Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft.

This one comes from Andrew Erickson of PFF. The only edge rusher to go off the board before Phillips was Kwity Paye of Michigan so the Colts had their pick of the group.

The Colts’ cumulative edge grade was the seventh-lowest in the league last season. Outside of DeForest Buckner (90.2), no other defensive player posted a PFF pass-rush grade above 70.0.

Indianapolis needs to make some noise by adding pass-rush depth, and that comes in the form of Jaelan Phillips. The Miami edge rusher fits the Colts’ defensive scheme and can provide the juice needed to put pressure on the opposing quarterback. He came away from last season with PFF grades of 83.0 or higher as a run-defender and pass-rusher.

Phillips is also a physical specimen, testing in the 80th percentile or better in every workout during Miami’s pro day.

Phillips checks a lot of the boxes the Colts like in their edge rushers. He’s an incredible athlete that shows agility and the ability to run the arc with flexibility and speed. He also meets the arm length threshold the Colts have seemingly used (33 inches) since Chris Ballard took over.

The biggest issue with Phillips is injury. He had three diagnosed concussions during his two seasons at UCLA, among other injuries. This forced him to retire and after a year away from football decided to come back and enter the transfer portal where he went to Miami.

The concussions alone are enough to keep Ballard away from using the No. 21 overall pick. The UCLA doctors wouldn’t clear Phillips to play after that third diagnosed concussion. With all the information coming out about that injury, it wouldn’t be a surprise at all if Ballard passed on Phillips despite how talented he is.

The draft is less than three weeks away and edge rusher is the team’s biggest need. Will they go with Phillips despite his injury history?

Related

Darius Leonard: 'This draft class talks too much for me'

The top-11 edge rushers in the 2021 draft class

Colts select OT Teven Jenkins in Draft Wire's latest mock draft

Recommended Stories

  • Browns full mock draft v4.0: The ‘trade out of the 1st’ scenario

    We explore what the Browns could get by trading out of the first round

  • Mock draft watch: Browns land versatile defensive help in PFF’s latest

    Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah can play safety, LB or the heavy nickel

  • Caleb Farley’s positive medical recheck could make him an option for the Eagles at No. 12 overall

    Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley could be an option for the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 12 overall after his medical recheck on his back

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Who else goes QB in the top 10?

    See where this year's top quarterback prospects land in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets add surprise wide receiver in new NFL Network mock

    In Peter Schrager's first mock draft, the Good Morning Football host has the Jets selecting Zach Wilson and Rondale Moore.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: PFF likes Justin Fields to 49ers, gives Mac Jones

    The 49ers have a big decision to make.

  • QB Trey Lance schedules 2nd Pro Day, Kyle Shanahan, John Lynch expected to attend

    49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch are expected to be at North Dakota State for Trey Lance's 2nd Pro Day before the NFL draft.

  • Olympic Gold: Men's gymnastics struggling to survive

    The fact the former did not alter the outcome of the latter offered a stark glimpse into the steadily eroding support for men's gymnastics at the NCAA level, one that will eventually have a ripple effect up and down the food chain for a sport struggling for relevance inside the U.S. Olympic movement. John Roethlisberger could hear it during a University of Minnesota Board of Regents meeting last fall. At one point someone asked how much money the school's athletic department would save by approving the proposal to cut men's gymnastics, men's tennis and men's indoor track and field, a move athletic director Mark Coyle called necessary to help offset a $45 million to $65 million deficit due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Darnold traded to Panthers, plus what to make of Bills, Chiefs, Chargers and Jags offseasons

    Scott Pianowski & Matt Harmon pilot the podcast this Tuesday evening, twenty-four hours after the New York Jets dealt former third overall pick Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers after an underwhelming three years in the Big Apple.

  • Rose grabs control of Masters while many top players struggle

    A precise Justin Rose tamed a windy Augusta National to hold a four-shot lead after the first round of the Masters on Thursday while defending champion Dustin Johnson was among a number of top players who struggled in challenging conditions. Rose, twice a Masters runner-up, had done little to excite the spectators on hand as he was two over after seven holes, but went on a scorching run to card a seven-under-par 65 that marked his career low at Augusta National. That left the 40-year-old Englishman four shots clear of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and American Brian Harman.

  • MLB roundup: Joe Musgrove blanks Rangers in Padres' first no-hitter

    Joe Musgrove, a San Diego County native who grew up a Padres fan, threw the first no-hitter in franchise history Friday night, beating the Texas Rangers 3-0 in Arlington, Texas. Musgrove came within one hit batter of a perfect game, as he plunked Joey Gallo on the right hip in the fourth. Musgrove (2-0) struck out 10 and retired Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a grounder to shortstop Ha-Seong Kim to end the game.

  • Penalty call: coaches ejected for flouting Augusta’s phone rules

    As some players’ mentors have found out in Masters week, this grand old club will punish anyone who breaks its traditions Spectators at the 18th green of the Masters, which stands alone as a tournament that denies the general use of mobile phones. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters The famously no-nonsense approach of Augusta National to matters of discipline has been evident once more during Masters week, with more than one player’s coach understood to have been ejected from the premises for violating the rules on mobile phone usage. In one instance, a competitor’s tutor was discovered to be filming his client from outside the ropes during the opening round and was duly asked to leave the course. It is unclear whether the coach was allowed back inside the gates, given his player has survived the 36-hole cut. Mobile phones are not permitted at all for spectators on entry to Augusta National or for the media outside their designated building. Coaches are allowed them under strict guidance, which pertains largely to the capture or filming of swing work during practice sessions on long or short game ranges. This week the guidelines have been abused more than once, with swift action taken. Augusta National did not offer comment. However, the club has privately made it plain that it has mobile phone policies and they are enforced. The Masters stands alone as a tournament that denies general use of mobile phones and there is no apparent sign of that situation changing. Speaking before the 2019 Masters, the Augusta National chairman, Fred Ridley, said: “I think that’s something that does set us apart. I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy. I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever. I can’t speak for future chairmen, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right.” Even players are not immune to the phone rules. “I remember one of my first Masters I was with Ian Poulter and we were posting a few pictures on Twitter and stuff, and someone came out and told us to cease and desist,” the former US Open champion Graeme McDowell told GolfWeek last year. Kim Si-woo is likely to receive at the very least a stern lecture after breaking his putter in a fit of pique on the 15th hole of his second round. The South Korean managed to play his closing three in level par despite putting with a fairway wood. On the PGA Tour, the deliberate breaking of clubs tends to see players quietly fined. “I was lucky I only had like three-, four-, five-feet [putts] over the last few holes,” Kim said. “So I got lucky there. It was just frustration.” The surprise Masters contender Will Zalatoris, meanwhile, has reflected on his early encounters with Jordan Spieth. Zalatoris is making his Augusta debut at the age of 24, six years on from Spieth’s runaway victory. The pair are acquainted from amateur days, having both been schooled in Texas. “I’ve known Jordan, I guess since I was about 10 years old,” Zalatoris said. “He was always a world-beater at such a young age. The story I always tell is we were 14, playing my home club in Dallas at Bent Tree, and he made a crazy up-and-down on the first hole to save par basically from another fairway. He went out and birdied six out of the next eight to shoot 29 on the front, and he broke the course record that had been there for 20-plus years. That was at 14. “I’ve seen him do just some of the most miraculous things playing little games at home. But playing against him, he’s always set the bar, especially in Texas, in terms of whatever that bar is at whatever level. I think guys like Scottie Scheffler and myself really owe him a lot for setting that bar. “We’d probably make a great Ryder Cup pairing because I’m a really good ball-striker and he’s probably the best chipper and putter in the last 30 years. He’s been a great friend and really a great role model.”

  • Record 4 red cards given after brawl breaks out in NWSL Challenge Cup opener

    Portland could be without two players and its coach in a future game.

  • Butler scores 28, Heat beat depleted Lakers 110-104

    MIAMI (AP) Jimmy Butler scored 28 points to lead the Miami Heat past the depleted Los Angeles Lakers 110-104 on Thursday night. Victor Oladipo added 18 points but limped off the court, favoring his right knee, after a dunk late in the fourth quarter. Coach Erik Spoelstra said Oladipo, acquired in a trade with Houston on March 25, will be evaluated Friday.

  • Cowboys News: Kyle Pitts smokescreen or real interest? Trading back in draft

    The 2021 draft draws near for the Dallas Cowboys. Who will be chosen at No. 10? Which group in the draft has the most athletic ability?

  • Lonzo Ball reacts on Twitter to Zion Williamson’s career night vs. Sixers

    After Zion Williamson exploded for a career night on Friday against the 76ers, Lonzo Ball took to Twitter to support his teammate.

  • Report: Harry Kane planning to move from Tottenham

    Harry Kane leaving Tottenham is something that Spurs fans have been preparing for ever since, well, his first few months as a Tottenham player.

  • Offbeat training methods have Jaron Ennis on cusp of welterweight contention

    Such training gets him into superb condition, Ennis said, and he feels he can go as hard in the final minute of the 12th round as he does in the first minute of the opening round.

  • NHL roundup: Viktor Arvidsson's hat trick powers Predators

    Viktor Arvidsson capped his third career hat trick with a penalty-shot goal on his 28th birthday to lead the visiting Nashville Predators to a 7-1 shellacking of the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Erik Haula and Nick Cousins both collected one goal and one assist while Mikael Granlund and Yakov Trenin also scored for the Predators, who posted seven unanswered goals.