Colts grab Anthony Richardson in latest Draft Wire mock

Though the Indianapolis Colts are right in the middle of free agency, the 2023 NFL draft is just over a month away.

All of the anticipation regarding the Colts surrounds which quarterback prospect they (likely) will take with the No. 4 overall pick. While they could move up one spot in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals, there’s an equal chance they stay put and let the chips fall where they may.

In Draft Wire’s latest mock draft following the big trade between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, the Colts stayed at No. 4 overall and selected Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

In this mock draft, the Panthers took C.J. Stroud at No. 1 overall, the Texans took Bryce Young at No. 2 overall and the Cardinals grabbed edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 3. This left the Colts with the next quarterback prospect in Richardson.

When it comes to Richardson’s profile, it’s all about projectability. He has insane size and historically elite athleticism with elite arm strength attached. However, he’s started just 13 games in his college career and has a ways to go before he reaches his ceiling.

That ceiling, though, is the type to bet on. If the Colts want to compete in the stout quarterback landscape that is the AFC, Richardson’s ceiling is the way to go. Is it a bit more risky than other prospects? Possibly. But hitting on that kind of prospect will pay dividends for the next decade.

It’s difficult to know how the big board will fall in the war room, but Richardson’s profile is likely to be intriguing to Chris Ballard and new head coach Shane Steichen.

