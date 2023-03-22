Colts grab Anthony Richardson in Daniel Jeremiah mock draft 3.0

With just over one month until the 2023 NFL draft, analysts are coming together to predict what the Indianapolis Colts will do with the No. 4 overall selection.

For the majority of the offseason, the worst-kept secret in the league has been the expectation that the Colts will take a quarterback with their first pick in the draft. While they’ve done their best to convince folks they are keeping their options open, Lucas Oil Stadium may burn down if that first pick isn’t a quarterback.

In Daniel Jeremiah’s third mock draft of the offseason following early free agency, the Colts took a swing on Anthony Richardson out of Florida with the No. 4 overall pick. Here’s what Jeremiah said about the pick:

Will Levis could easily be the pick here, but Richardson’s unbelievable athleticism would be a fun fit in Shane Steichen’s offense.

In his previous editions, Jeremiah mocked Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis to the Colts earlier this offseason.

Things have changed over the offseason, though, especially with the Carolina Panthers moving up to the No. 1 overall pick in a trade with the Chicago Bears. This likely means the Colts will get a crack at selecting the third quarterback off the board.

Richardson’s profile is all about projection. He has just 393 pass attempts in his career and was a one-year starter at Florida with mixed reviews. But the upside is insane. His size, athleticism, rushing ability and arm talent all point to a ceiling comparable to the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

The questions remain with his development in the passing game. Richardson must learn to use consistent lower-body mechanics, specifically his footwork and base, to alleviate some of the accuracy issues he dealt with in college.

He also has yet to learn how to consistently make touch throws rather than letting them loose regardless of the routes. While it’s argued that accuracy can be improved, velocity control is something that can be worked on.

The Colts have the right head coach and offensive scheme to maximize Richardson’s potential even if he needed to start right away. A heavy RPO-based offense could emphasize his running ability as he works to perfect his craft as a passer.

The draft is still over a month away as of this writing, and Richardson may be the favorite to hear his name called by the Colts on the night of April 27.

