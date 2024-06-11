Colts got themselves a ‘bonafide No. 1’ WR in Adonai Mitchell

Emory Hunt of Football Gameplan and CBS Sports was recently on the Ross Tucker Podcast to discuss the incoming draft classes for the Indianapolis Colts and each of the AFC South teams.

Once Hunt began diving into the Colts’ draft class, he mentioned that he believes the Colts found a “bonafide No. 1” target at the receiver position in Adonai Mitchell, who he would compare to CeeDee Lamb:

“I had an 82 grade on him,” said Hunt about his pre-draft evaluation of Mitchell, “so that’s a high grade. They got themselves a bonafide No. 1. To me, he’s very much like CeeDee Lamb. He’s a catch-and-run threat, he can win on the outside, he can win on the inside. This was an excellent addition for the Indianapolis Colts.”

Mitchell possesses 4.34 speed and is a relatively polished route runner, which allows him to win at all levels of the field. Last season with Texas, Mitchell totaled 845 yards at 15.4 yards per catch with 11 scores. He comes to the NFL with plenty of big-game experience, having played in the College Football Playoffs all three collegiate seasons.

From the very early onset of the offseason, GM Chris Ballard made it known that adding more playmaking around quarterback Anthony Richardson was going to be a top priority. The Colts believe Mitchell can be that player and he’s already showcased that ability in OTAs and minicamp, seemingly making a play or two each day.

“The explosiveness that he comes off the ball and wins one-on-ones,” said Steichen during OTAs. “I mean he’s been making a ton of plays out here the last couple of days. He’s going to bring an element to our offense that we’re really excited about.”

Mitchell’s potential impact goes beyond just his own production. His ability to win as a route runner in a variety of ways can take some of that playmaking burden off of Richardson’s shoulders and also help open up other opportunities for Michael Pittman and Josh Downs with the attention he draws.

Lamb was an integral part of the Dallas offense immediately. During his rookie season, Lamb caught 74 of his 109 targets for 935 yards and five scores. He has since become one of the top receivers in football, totaling 1,123 yards in 2021, 1,544 yards in 2022, and 1,859 yards last season.

Hunt’s comparison between Mitchell and Lamb doesn’t mean that Mitchell will be totaling almost 1,900 receiving yards in a few seasons, but more so, he was referring to thier play styles. However, perhaps Lamb’s production goes to show the ceiling that is there for Mitchell.

“I’ve seen him do a lot of things I’ve never seen a receiver do,” said Richardson about Mitchell. “He gets open a lot. He has a lot of wiggle to him. He’s fast. He’s a big receiver, so it’s like, alright, just throw the ball to him and he gonna go get it. I’m excited to work with him this season.”

