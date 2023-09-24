Are the Colts going to make the playoffs?

The first-place Indianapolis Colts.

After three weeks the Colts are 2-1, one game up on the other three teams in the AFC South after an overtime, 22-19 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff system in 2020, 20 of the 33 teams that were 2-1 made the playoffs -- 60.6%. We can get an even smaller sample size and 10 of the 12 teams that were in first place in their division at 2-1 made the playoffs -- 83.3%.

There's a long way to go but few expected the Colts to be here after three weeks.

Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) celebrates Baltimore Ravens incomplete pass on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Current AFC Playoff seedings:

Miami 3-0 Indianapolis 2-1: Head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore Baltimore 2-1 Las Vegas 1-1: Division tiebreaker over Kansas City Cleveland 2-1: Conference tiebreaker over Buffalo Buffalo 2-1 Pittsburgh 1-1: Strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City

Kansas City is currently playing the Bears with Las Vegas and Pittsburgh playing Sunday night.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Are they going to make the playoffs?