Are the Colts going to make the playoffs?
The first-place Indianapolis Colts.
After three weeks the Colts are 2-1, one game up on the other three teams in the AFC South after an overtime, 22-19 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
Since the NFL went to a 14-team playoff system in 2020, 20 of the 33 teams that were 2-1 made the playoffs -- 60.6%. We can get an even smaller sample size and 10 of the 12 teams that were in first place in their division at 2-1 made the playoffs -- 83.3%.
There's a long way to go but few expected the Colts to be here after three weeks.
Current AFC Playoff seedings:
Miami 3-0
Indianapolis 2-1: Head-to-head tiebreaker over Baltimore
Baltimore 2-1
Las Vegas 1-1: Division tiebreaker over Kansas City
Cleveland 2-1: Conference tiebreaker over Buffalo
Buffalo 2-1
Pittsburgh 1-1: Strength of victory tiebreaker over Kansas City
Kansas City is currently playing the Bears with Las Vegas and Pittsburgh playing Sunday night.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Are they going to make the playoffs?