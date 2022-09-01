Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster.

One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford.

He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was a "hard one" to lose on the waiver wire. The team likely wanted to sign him back to the practice squad -- had he cleared waivers.

Weatherford, 23, is a 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker out of Miami University (Ohio). He's also played some defensive back/safety roles. He totaled 209 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, four interceptions, 19 pass deflections, and two forced fumbles in 38 games played in college.

He's joining a lowly linebacker room highlighted by the likes of Roquan Smith. Matthew Adams, Nicholas Morrow and Jack Sanborn represent the rest of the squad.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!