Colts' GM Chris Ballard: 'It sucks for the Colts, it sucks for Jonathan Taylor'
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard meets with the media to discuss the latest on the Jonathan Taylor situation.
"Relationships are repairable."
Jonathan Taylor is now expected to miss at least the first four games of the season.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Jonathan Taylor will miss at least the first four games of the season. How should fantasy managers view the star RB in drafts?
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein react to the latest news out of NFL training camp, including the contentious situation between the Indianapolis Colts and Jonathan Taylor, Joe Burrow's calf injury and the Broncos WR injuries. Later, the duo attempt to answer some of the biggest questions to come out of the training camps they visited, including the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
