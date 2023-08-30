Colts GM Chris Ballard: The situation with Jonathan Taylor 'sucks' right now
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard: The situation with running back Jonathan Taylor 'sucks' right now.
Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard: The situation with running back Jonathan Taylor 'sucks' right now.
"Relationships are repairable."
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald join forces for the last time as You Pod to Win the Game as they react to a wild news week around the NFL. Jonathan Taylor may never play another snap for the Indianapolis Colts, the Dallas Cowboys shock the world and trade for Trey Lance, Josh Jacobs gets a one-year deal, Joe Burrow returns to practice ahead of his contract extension, and the crew give their most surprising cuts from roster cutdown day.
Whether or not he pans out, Indianapolis is betting big on Anthony Richardson. The franchise doesn't seem to be doing the same for his top weapon.
Teams better hurry up if they want to trade for Jonathan Taylor.
Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
Steve Wilks testified as part of an ongoing arbitration complaint against team owner Michael Bidwell.
Josh Jacobs held out this preseason after he declined to sign the franchise tag the Raiders tried to place on him.
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
The Cardinals do not look like they're in for a fun year, but there's a better bet on the board.
After revealing whom he thinks are the safest options in Rounds 1-10, Fred Zinkie identifies some overvalued players in the same range.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
Who are our Super Bowl best bets?
Yahoo Sports breaks down the AFC into four tiers: win-now, ascending, transition or rebuilding. Where does your team fall?
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Isaiah Rodgers can apply for reinstatement to the league after the 2023 season.
The Cardinals' QB options aren't that great.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Ronald Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.