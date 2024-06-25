Colts GM Chris Ballard says Anthony Richardson will be ‘full-go’ for training camp

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson didn’t participate during the team’s final minicamp practice roughly three weeks ago, but both he and head coach Shane Steichen were adamant that everything was fine.

GM Chris Ballard would also echo those sentiments recently when asked about Richardson on the GM Re-shuffle podcast with Femi Abebefe and Michael Lombardi:

“He’ll be full-go,” said Ballard. “He was full-go all the way up until the last day of OTAs, and we had two heavy throwing sessions the two days before, and so we backed off a little on the last day.”

Richardson had been a full participant throughout OTAs and during the first of three minicamp practices. He would then exit the second minicamp practice early to have his shoulder looked at and then sat out the third day.

Following the Colts’ first OTA practice before minicamp, Richardson said that there were good days when he woke up, and his shoulder felt amazing, and then there were still not-so-good days when he woke up, and it was a “little achy.”

During that final minicamp practice, Richardson was experiencing the latter.

“I’m good. Just a little soreness,” said Richardson after that practice. I’ve been dealing with soreness since I started throwing–just my shoulder. It’s hard to listen to the trainers sometimes like, ‘You gotta sit out for a day.’ I don’t want to sit out, but it’s part of the health journey, so I’m just rocking with them and listening.”

Richardson added that there is “nothing to worry about” and that he was told during the rehab process that this could be expected as he continues to work his way back to full capacity.

“We’re actually surprised there’s only been one day like this,” Richardson added. “Everything’s been smooth sailing so far, and luckily it was the last day, so we’re not too worried about it.”

If needed, further proof that Richardson’s shoulder is in good shape is that he and the wide receiver unit will be getting together during this time off for a “second minicamp,” as Richardson put it, and the opportunity to get into a groove heading into training camp, which begins July 24th.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire