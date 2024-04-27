Colts GM Chris Ballard passionately defends WR Adonai Mitchell

After initially trading down from pick 46 to 52 in the second round of the NFL Draft, the Colts were able to land the playmaking presence at receiver that they very much needed, selecting Adonai Mitchell out of Texas.

In what is a loaded wide receiver draft class, Mitchell was 27th ranked prospect overall on Daniel Jeremiah’s big board and the fourth-ranked wide receiver.

During the pre-draft process, an “anonymous scout” criticized Mitchell’s character. Following Day 2 of the draft, when asked about Mitchell, Ballard passionately defended him.

Please note that the video below is NSFW and does contain expletive language.

Chris Ballard is going to bat for Ad Mitchell and he's pissed about all of the reports of Mitchell's off the field concerns. The #Colts GM is on one and I'm here for it. pic.twitter.com/yBu8wGWO83 — Chris Shepherd (@NFLscheme) April 27, 2024

Mitchell brings elite speed to the Colts offense, running a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. That vertical presence is an important element to have in Shane Steichen’s offense and can open up opportunities elsewhere for other pass-catchers.

His ability as a route runner gives Mitchell the potential to grow into a top target within the offense who can impact the game on all levels of the field.

It’s been no secret that added playmaking was needed around Anthony Richardson, and Mitchell will bring that to the table right away.

