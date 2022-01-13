Colts GM Chris Ballard noncommittal about Carson Wentz’s future

Colts GM noncommittal about Wentz’s future in Indianapolis originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Less than a year after trading for Carson Wentz, the Colts aren’t willing to commit to him going forward.

Earlier this week, Frank Reich was noncommittal about Wentz’s future with the Colts and now general manager Chris Ballard in his end-of-the-year press conference followed suit:

Chris Ballard on Carson Wentz: â€˜At the time, we felt it was the right decisionâ€¦Iâ€™m not going to make a comment on who is going to be here next year and who is not.â€™ — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) January 13, 2022

It’s very clear the Colts are entering this offseason in a wait-and-see mode. Wentz might be their quarterback in 2022 or he might not be. Sound familiar?

The Eagles had to swallow a record $33.8 million in dead money for Wentz in the 2021 season, but at least they were able to wash their hands of him. It looks like the Colts might be looking to do the same thing soon. Wentz is set to have a cap hit of over $28 million with the Colts in 2022.

The Colts last Feb. 18 traded two picks to reunite Wentz with Reich in a move they hoped would make them a Super Bowl contender. Instead, they ended up with an up-and-down drama-filled year that ended up with a collapse just before the playoffs.

Wentz, 29, has yet to start and finish a playoff game and will enter his seventh NFL season in 2022.

As a reminder, the Eagles in that trade with the Colts got two draft picks: A conditional second-rounder that turned into a first and a third-rounder. The Eagles used that third-round pick to move up in the draft to land DeVonta Smith at No. 10.

And that second-rounder became a first-rounder because Wentz played over 75% of the Colts’ snaps in 2021. Wentz finished the year at 98%.

This other comment from Ballard on Thursday brought back memories. Remember when, in an attempt to protect Wentz, Doug Pederson said there are no layups in the NFL? Yeah, there are.

Ballard said he told Carson this week, the key is "make the layups. The throw in Arizona was incredible. Maybe only two or three other QBs can make it. But make the layups." — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 13, 2022

In 2021, Wentz finished with a 9-8 reorganized. He threw for 3,563 with 27 touchdowns and 7 interceptions and had a passer rating of 94.6. Statistically speaking, this was a bounce back year for Wentz. But he clearly took a backseat in the Colts’ offense and things feel extra icy between him and the organization that traded for him less than 11 months ago.

