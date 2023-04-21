Colts GM Chris Ballard on draft season: 'Everybody is lying right now'

The lead-up to NFL Draft is full of half truths.
Matt Harmon is joined by Yahoo's Scott Pianowski & Charles Robinson to dive into how the Detroit Lions & Indianapolis Colts will impact the draft with the 6th and 4th overall picks, respectively.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
It’s a big week for the XFL playoff picture. While there are four games on deck, there’s one that offers the most value.
The NFL's latest gambling controversy led to another round of criticism.
The change is being made in an effort to reduce game lengths and the number of plays per game.
The NASCAR Cup Series transitions from the smallest track on the calendar to its most massive as it heads to the high banks of Talladega Superspeedway this weekend.
Davis and Garcia are closely matched, and each guy has tremendous knockout power. Kevin Iole analyzes the odds on the fight and picks his best plays.
Three players received indefinite suspensions from the NFL and can apply for reinstatement after the 2023 NFL season.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Philadelphia ultimately took care of business, but Joel Embiid’s injuries, a couple of eye-raising incidents and an all-around struggle to put away Brooklyn cast doubt on the 76ers’ ceiling.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said that revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
In November, the 18-year-old signed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.