Colts have given permission to RB Jonathan Taylor to seek trade
Indianapolis Colts have given permission to running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.
Indianapolis Colts have given permission to running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade.
Many NFL teams would be better with Jonathan Taylor on the roster.
The All-Pro running back is reportedly on the market.
It has been two and a half weeks since Jonathan Taylor requested a trade from the Colts.
Let's examine some players ready to exceed expectations and overdeliver for fantasy managers this season.
Anthony Richardson will start for the Colts immediately.
The Colts running back curiously wasn't watching practice on Tuesday.
Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski join forces to recap preseason week one and give their takeaways and biggest surprises before diving into quarterback draft strategy and how to approach quarterback in a Superflex league.
Jonathan Taylor is looking for an extension. The Colts aren't giving it to him.
The Colts' rookie QB had an up and down preseason debut.
Drake played 17 games for the Ravens in 2022.
The Colts aren't slowing down the hype with Anthony Richardson.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
The 38-year-old was candid about his time in Indianapolis.
How teams handle elite running backs nearing paydays has become the NFL's signature offseason issue, and Irsay, as he is wont to do, just mucked up his own big-time.
The Colts' running back saga takes yet another turn.
Bill Belichick is like the rest of us.
The 36-year-old star, after scoring 10 goals in seven matches with Inter Miami, isn’t ready to rest just yet.
The 76ers reportedly plan to retain the 10-time All-Star.
The over is hitting. Bryce Young is struggling. Bijan Robinson will be a problem when he's unleashed. Here's what we've gleaned thus far from a betting perspective.
Whether a conservatorship was ever appropriate is under newfound scrutiny now that Michael Oher has alleged that the Tuohys misled him into signing it as a rising high school senior.