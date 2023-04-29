What the Colts are getting in WR Josh Downs

The Indianapolis Colts continued to add to their roster by bringing in a weapon for their new franchise quarterback, Anthony Richardson, with the selection of wide receiver Josh Downs in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The North Carolina product is bringing some explosiveness to the Indy offense which he was able to showcase at the combine with his 10-yard split and broad jump.

RD 3 | PK 79 – Colts: Josh Downs WR, North Carolina Downs earned the 2nd-highest overall draft score at his position in this year's class (85). The explosive receiver recorded a 1.49-second ten yard split and 10-foot-11 broad jump (both rank in the top-5% of WR since 2003). pic.twitter.com/eka7mW72aT — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 29, 2023

His size (5-foot-9 and 171 pounds) dings him in his overall RAS score but he has great to elite grades in his athletic traits which likely helped Chris Ballard feel more comfortable with the pick.

Josh Downs was drafted with pick 79 of round 3 in the 2023 draft class. He scored a 8.99 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 309 out of 3062 WR from 1987 to 2023. https://t.co/NN3x1yQmYo pic.twitter.com/HzhE85wbSU — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2023

Downs is a perfect fit for the slot role at the next level because of his great footwork in his route running and his feel of what he needs to do to create separation against defenders.

Josh Downs will shake you out your shoes😳 pic.twitter.com/CG3jjorbih — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 22, 2023

He’s a constant worker to get open for his quarterback which should make a good fit with Richardson when he is extending plays with his legs. His playmaking ability brings another element because he can take a simple slant or screen and use his vision with his speed in the open field for an explosive play.

Yeah Josh Downs is fun pic.twitter.com/FUW0QzaWgq — Tyler Browning (@DiabeticTyler) December 13, 2022

While his stature could be a concern in 50/50 balls, he doesn’t back down from the challenge and will get up and battle to go secure the catch.

Love the creativity at the top of this route from #UNC WR Josh Downs, using an almost basketball-esque crossover to create just enough separation on this slot fade. Then he dunks on the #ND defender on the jump ball. Love his short-area change of direction. pic.twitter.com/GXz5CU06K2 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) September 28, 2022

Downs is also a threat at all three levels of the field and can take the top off a defense with his long speed.

He also has punt return experience so he can provide value to the special teams when he kicks off his career.

Btw wer es nicht gesehen hat: Josh Downs ist nicht nur einer der besten Receiver der kommenden Draft Class. Super shifty bei diesem Return 🔥 pic.twitter.com/HGfb5RjCul — Julian Barsch (@julianbarsch) November 7, 2022

The down part of his game is mostly out of his control because of his small size. He can struggle with press coverage, has smaller passing windows when defenders are sticking with him, and is not as effective as a blocker. One underlying thing that should benefit him is that he already has insight into what it takes to be a pro. His father, Gary Downs, and uncle, Dre Bly, both played in the NFL for some time.

Overall, Downs is bringing some juice to the Colts offense with his athleticism, confidence as a player, and a chance to develop with Anthony Richardson.

Can the new quarterback and receiver develop into Andrew Luck + T.Y. Hilton 2.0? Only time will tell but the franchise is betting that the duo will blossom into something special.

