What the Colts are getting in new WR Isaiah McKenzie

The Indianapolis Colts added some depth to the wide receiver room during the second week of free agency by signing Isaiah McKenzie to the room.

While it’s unclear what exactly McKenzie’s role will be within Shane Steichen’s offense, he’s likely to work mostly from the slot with Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce on the outside.

To get some extra information on the Colts’ newest wide receiver, we caught up with Bills Wire editor Nick Wojton, who gave us the low-down on what McKenzie brings to the team.

What are the Colts getting in Isaiah McKenzie?

Nick Wojton: “McKenzie is a player that has flashed all-around talent but never really put everything together. We’ll get more into that. But he’s a player that was well-liked and would do anything the team asked of him. I wouldn’t go as far to say he was a “fan favorite,” but there was a portion of Bills Mafia bummed to see him go, without a doubt. He also owns a BBQ joint in Florida. All the posts always look amazing.”

What are McKenzie's strengths and weaknesses?

Nick Wojton: “A lot of his strengths relate to the multitude of things he can provide the team both on special teams and on offense. In no way is he a one-trick pony. On top of that, he’s fast, as McKenzie’s 40 time was a 4.42. Unfortunately, he does have weaknesses. McKenzie has had problems holding onto the ball over the years (which the Colts saw first hand in a snow game in Orchard Park once upon a time), which is why the Denver Broncos cut him and why he saw his usage in Buffalo go up-and-down. It always felt like he had a shorter “leash” with Bills coach Sean McDermott, too. Always felt that was strange, but if he got a bit more of one with the Colts, I wouldn’t be surprised if he produces even more.”

What is McKenzie like as a locker room presence?

Nick Wojton: “In the locker room it always seemed like players loved him. He has a sense of humor and it endeared him to Bills Mafia as well. McKenzie would always say he’s the “face of the franchise.” Naturally he’s kidding playing alongside Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, but it was always pretty funny when he would toss it out there right in front of those guys.”

Coming off a career-year in 2022, is that McKenzie's ceiling as a WR?

Nick Wojton: “I would give McKenzie one more year to see if that’s his ceiling. As you mentioned, career-bests and that’s great. However, the Bills moved on from Cole Beasley and McKenzie was the one many thought would take off with more opportunity. Even though he had his best year, Buffalo has a passing offense with Allen and one could have expected more from McKenzie. Beasley’s numbers were much better. Having said that, had there not been cap saving in releasing McKenzie, I would think the Bills might give him another go. But the finances spoke too loudly and they decided to throw Deonte Harty into the mix, who mirrors McKenzie’s versatility.”

What other skill set/roles does he offer?

Nick Wojton: “McKenzie can do a ton for an offense. I’m curious to see if he improves out of the slot. Beasley was really the lone player in the middle that Allen ever vibed with. Sometimes I wonder if he just doesn’t look there or if things are not drawn up to go to that area since Beasley’s/Brian Daboll’s departure. McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, and even tight end Dawson Knox are always hit or miss when it comes to targets down the middle. Regardless, McKenzie can still produce even if that’s not there. He was elite at taking jet sweeps with his speed and even being involved in trick plays. The passing touchdown he has in his career tells that story. McKenzie could get a look as a returner too, depending on the Colts’ situation there.”

