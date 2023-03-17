What the Colts are getting in new DE Samson Ebukam

The Indianapolis Colts made an intriguing addition to their pass rush early in free agency by signing edge rusher Samson Ebukam to a three-year deal.

With the departure of Yannick Ngakoue, the Colts needed to add depth to the LEO position, which is a staple in Gus Bradley’s defensive scheme. How big of a role Ebukam will hold remains to be seen, but there appears to be plenty of upside with his game.

To learn more about the new addition to the Colts, we caught up with Niners Wire editor Kyle Madson, a man known for his affinity for enjoying a sloppy steak at Truffoni’s.

Here’s what Madson had to say about the newest addition to the Colts’ pass rush:

What kind of player are the Colts getting in Samson Ebukam?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

They’re getting a really quality, well-rounded edge defender. His motor is high, and his productivity jumped as a 4-3 edge rusher after being used as a 3-4 outside linebacker with the Rams the first four years of his career. He’s an athletic freak who is still growing into a hand-in-the-dirt pass rusher.

What are Ebukam's biggest strengths?

Harry How/Getty Images

His athleticism and motor both jump out, but the underrated part of his game is how well he plays the run. Ebukam’s ability to set the edge was a significant reason San Francisco was so good against the run last year.

Where can Ebukam improve?

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

He’s still improving as an edge rusher. There’s a little streakiness to his game, but in my opinion, that’s because in 2021 he was making a position change. Then in 2022 he was battling a couple of injury issues. Staying healthy is key for him, and the rest of his game will blossom once he does.

Coming off a career year, do you see his 2022 production as his ceiling?

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Not at all. It’ll probably be about where he sits, but I definitely think there’s a world where he hits the 9.0 or 10.0 sack mark. Like I said before, it’s all about staying healthy and supplementing him with other good edge rushers. I don’t think he can be the No. 1 pass rusher on a great defense, but we’ve already seen he’s a more than capable No. 2 pass rusher on a team with Super Bowl hopes.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire