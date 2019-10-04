Colts getting healthier in time for the Chiefs

The Colts will still be underdogs, but at least they’ll be closer to fully staffed.

Via Mike Chappell of Fox 59, the Colts had wide receiver T.Y. Hilton, linebacker Darius Leonard, and running back Marlon Mack on the practice field again Friday, a good sign for their availability for Sunday’s game.

The Colts offense struggled last week without their leading receiver, who missed the game because of a quad injury. Mack was off the field late in the game with an ankle injury, severely limiting what quarterback Jacoby Brissett could do.

Leonard has been out with a concussion, and having their top defensive player should also make a difference on Sunday night.