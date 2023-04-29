What the Colts are getting in CB Jaylon Jones

Cody Manning
·2 min read

Chris Ballard worked to find a solution for his cornerback group with the NFL draft this offseason. After selecting Julius Brents and Darius Rush, he tipped his toe back in with a seventh-round selection of Jaylon Jones out of Texas A&M.

It’s his great size that is a trait that the Indianapolis Colts are betting on with him standing at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He’s not the greatest with his athletic testing but he got good grades across the board and his RAS score ranks as the 269th-best cornerback prospect since 1987.

He uses his size to his advantage to close down passing lanes and has the short-area quickness to read and react to make a play on the ball.

Just like with Brents and Rush, he can help out in run support which fits what the Colts want from defenders in their defense.

He’s a three-year starter that also has the versatility to play safety. Jones also played on punt and kick coverage teams during his three seasons at Texas A&M. His struggles come in when dealing with refined route runners that can create separation and speedy receivers that can blow by him if he can’t get his hands on them.

For a late Day 3 pick, Indianapolis is getting a cornerback that has great size, and playing experience, and at worst can contribute on special teams in a backup role.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire