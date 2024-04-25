Colts get Georgia TE Brock Bowers in Daniel Jeremiah’s final 2024 mock draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft almost here, we will be reviewing and breaking down the first-round predictions for the Indianapolis Colts in final 2024 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

Mock draft: Daniel Jeremiah – NFL.com

Pick at 15th overall: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

What Jeremiah had to say: “The Colts are another team that’s had talks about trading up. I won’t be shocked if they end up with Bowers. Keep an eye on Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell as another potential fit here.”

Colts Wire’s breakdown: The Colts want to add more playmaking around Anthony Richardson and Bowers would certainly provide that from the tight end position. Immediately, he would be a reliable target for Richardson and someone who is really good with the ball in his hands. Having this type of playmaking ability at tight end, and someone who can be moved around the formation, can help open up the playbook for Shane Steichen, and not only create mismatches for Bowers to exploit, but others as well.

Positional need: Tight end isn’t a big need. The addition of Bowers is more so about adding an offensive weapon to what the Colts already have–not them feeling urgency to address the tight end position. Now, with that said, they do need a larger presence in the passing game from this position group than what they had in 2023, and Mo Alie-Cox is in the last year of his deal, so someone will have to emerge to handle those blocking duties.

Player Info

Height: 6-3

Weight: 243

Age: 21

40-yard dash: N/A

Vertical leap: N/A

Broad jump: N/A

Three-cone: N/A

Short shuttle: N/A

Bench press: N/A

RAS: N/A

Pre-draft visit: No

Senior Bowl: No

Consensus big board ranking: 10th

Draft profile from Daniel Jeremiah: “Bowers is an undersized tight end with elite speed, strength and playmaking ability. He lined up all over the field at Georgia — in-line, on the wing, split out and even at running back. He is very sudden in his release, and he uses his upper-body strength to chuck defenders when pressed at the line of scrimmage. He catches a lot of quick-hitters in the flat and he’s a maniac on screens. He attacks the ball in the air and is quick to transition up the field. He has the speed to pull away, but his greatest asset is his tackle-breaking power. He runs through contact without gearing down. He is an effective run blocker when he can get his hands on opponents, but he will get pressed out by longer-armed edge rushers. Overall, Bowers reminds me a lot of George Kittle, and I see him having a similar impact in the NFL.”

