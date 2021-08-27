Colts’ George Odum (concussion) ruled OUT vs. Lions

Indianapolis Colts safety George Odum suffered a concussion during the preseason finale against the Detroit Lions and won’t return to the game.

Odum has seen some snaps on the defensive side of the ball, but the exception is he will continue to do his work on special teams. In 2020, Odum earned an All-Pro nod.

With Odum out, the Colts are likely to get more reps for rookie Shawn Davis and veteran Sean Davis along with the versatile Andre Chachere.

