Colts’ Genard Avery suffers season-ending knee injury

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Genard Avery suffered a season-ending knee injury and will be placed on the injured reserve list, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Avery suffered the injury during Wednesday’s joint training camp practice with the Chicago Bears. Schefter reported the injury is to Avery’s LCL and meniscus and will require surgery.

Avery was having a solid camp before this injury and figured to be in competition for one of the final roster spots on the defensive side of the ball.

He’s also the second Colts player in as many days to suffer a knee injury that will end his season. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin tore his ACL during joint practices Wednesday night as well.

